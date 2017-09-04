Metrocentre extends opening hours with 9am shopping start

Fancy a spot of retail therapy?

Well, you now have a mammoth 12 hours to fit in your shopping at the Metrocentre, with a permanent 9am opening time.

The shopping centre opened its doors to the public one hour earlier today following a vote by the Tenants' Association.

Traditionally, shopping used to start at 10am.

Steve Clarke, general manager at House of Fraser and chair of the Tenants’ Association, said: “Many retailers in centre have been aware of shoppers on the mall from 9am; lots of mums or dads who had done the school run and then popped immediately into the shopping centre were simply waiting for shops to open.

"By opening an hour earlier this will certainly help our early shoppers and encourage customers to take advantage of that extra hour in the morning.”

General manager Gavin Prior.

Gavin Prior, general manager at intu Metrocentre, added: "We welcome our new 9am opening time; it’s logical step that will be very popular as the schools go back and parents’ thoughts turn to getting organised for the coming season.”