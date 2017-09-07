Looking for Christmas jobs? This shop would like to hear from you

If you're looking for a bit of extra work across the festive season, one retailer is looking to employ 10,000 temporary workers.

Argos has started its search for Christmas workers to support customers in more than 800 stores in order to meet demand.

Customer advisors, stock assistants and Fast track drivers are being sought to help families across the UK have a happy Christmas.

Recruits will be offered a minimum of 10 hours per week (a minimum of six hours for weekend staff) with the potential for some roles to become permanent at the end of the season, where there are vacancies.

Steve Carson, Director of Retail and Customer Operations at Argos, said: “Christmas is an extremely busy and exciting time of year for Argos with millions of customers visiting our stores over the festive season.

“We’re looking for enthusiastic, friendly and flexible people to deliver the personal service we are known for, whether customers are shopping in-store or buying online for home delivery.

“The work is fast-paced, varied and rewarding with the potential to learn a whole set of new skills. Many in the past have gone on to develop their career with us and progress to run a team, department or even store, helping to drive sales and deliver great customer service.”