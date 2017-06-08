Looking for a credit card? Head online to find the best one

You’ve probably used the internet to compare holidays, cars and even the people you’d consider going on a date with. So why wouldn’t you use a website to compare credit cards and find the best one for you?

When it comes to finding the right card, the power has truly been put back into the hands of the consumer thanks to comparison sites.

Using comparison sites you can compare hundreds of cards online to see those which suit you best and that you are most likely to be accepted for.

Why you should compare credit cards

1. Get personalised results. By checking your eligibility for credit cards you'll see your personalised results in a unique way. This makes it even easier to compare cards and find the right one.

2. Know your options. There are many different types of credit card that could be right for you. Plan on making a large purchase like a laptop or a fridge? Put it on a 0% purchase card and save money by paying no interest for the introductory period (the length of this period differs with each card).

Or, if you’re going on holiday you could save by taking out a travel card that charges no foreign transaction fees while you’re enjoying the sun for a week or two.

With comparison sites you can compare many types of card and see which ones you are most likely to be accepted for, giving you more choice and helping you save money.

3. You could save some serious money. We know, credit cards are usually for spending money, not saving it. But if you have debt sitting on an existing credit card you could move it onto something called a balance transfer card. With these cards you pay no interest on a balance you transferred from another card for a limited time. This reprieve from paying interest on what you owe can cut your monthly repayments and help you clear your debt faster.

4. Protect your credit score. When you compare credit cards you can check your eligibility for each one. This means you can see how likely you are to be accepted for a card before applying. Making multiple card applications in a short space of time can harm your credit score, so by knowing your chances of acceptance you can avoid rejection and protect your score.

5. Improve your credit score. Many people use comparison sites because they are trying to rebuild their credit score or they have limited credit history. You can easily search for and compare cards designed for people with poor credit for free. These sites even offer step-by-step advice on how to improve your credit score over time.

The right card could be waiting for you

To compare credit cards and give yourself the best chance of finding the right one, check your eligibility at a comparison site. It's free, and won't have any impact on your credit score.