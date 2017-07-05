Florist and photography business set up shop at Sunderland city centre site

Strike a posy – a North East florist has joined forces with a photography company to take over a city centre unit.

North of England Wedding Awards winners BDazzled Florals and Events, of Newbottle Street, Houghton, have moved into the former Baguette Express site in Waterloo Place with J Aldo Photography also opening up shop at the site.

The two businesses say the move comes at a time when they have both seen impressive growth.

Alycia Rumney, director of BDazzled Florals and Events, said: “In the first year, we didn’t make a profit and actually lost money, so I had to make sure that in year two we didn’t do that again.

“We changed the way in which we operated and having never been self-employed, I learnt a lot of hard lessons.

“In year two, we broke even, and I was happy with that, but needed to continue to work hard to make sure each year we improved.

“I joined a networking organisation called BNI (Business Network International) and can honestly say without them I wouldn’t be where I am today. They helped me get in to businesses and places I never would have had access to and for that I’ll be forever grateful.”

The business turnover increased from 10% in year three, to 15% in year four, with the first six months figures of year five already beating the entire previous year.

Alycia started her business five years ago and now has a team of four operating over the two stores.

She added: “I knew I wanted a more central florist and this seemed (although a mammoth task) the ideal place for me. When I saw the sheer size of the property, I approached Jill Alderson of J Aldo Photography who I worked very closely with, and she took the leap with me.”

Jill said: “My business has been doing well and has had continual growth of 20% year on year over the last three years, so I knew I needed a more permanent base to help me continue expanding. Having been in the industry for 23 years, I know a good florist when I see one, so this wasn’t a difficult decision for me, especially with someone who I work hand-in-hand with.”