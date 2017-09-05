Facebook row erupts over how much McDonald's workers should be paid

A debate has broken out over how much McDonald's workers should be paid after staff at some branches held the first ever strike to face the company.

Staff in Cambridge and Crayford south-east London, walked out on Monday in a row over the use of zero-hours contracts and "inexplicably" low pay.

The Bakers, Food and Allied Workers Union (BFAWU) said the strike was being well supported. But not everyone is behind their demands.

The strike isn't taking place over any branches in the North East, but the action paves the way for staff at other franchises to follow suit.

It has also sparked a debate in Sunderland on how much fast food workers should be paid, with scores of comments left on our Facebook page.

Lee Mordey said: "It's not too much to ask. The minimum wage was only ever meant as a guide to the very minimum that should be paid.

"A lot of firms use it as a "say" which is wrong. As for zero hours, this should be abolished. How on earth could anyone ever get a mortgage to buy their own home or a loan for a car or anything without guaranteed hours. It's a disgrace."

Ian Fowler said: "Someone has to flip the burgers and serve the customers, and they should be paid a fair wage to do such jobs, a wage that enables them to cover their living expenses, get to and from work and enjoy a little benefit from working.

"The alternative is not to work and live off benefits. Not everyone can seek better paid jobs because off other commitments. Not everyone can be chairman of the board with all the benefits associated with senior positions but all employees should receive a fair share of the profits (wages)."

Steve Coxon said: "Maybe as a society we need wins like this and should support them. With enough pressure we could change the status quo of minimum wage being both the minimum and maximum you can possibly get paid in endless jobs."

However, there were some who felt the pay and conditions of other roles were more important issues to be addressed.

Grant Summers said: "It's a joke £10 is laughable care workers and support workers dealing in mentally disabled people etc get minimum wages they work long hours dealing with all areas of care and sometimes getting attached from clients and work terrible hours and shifts and mcDonald's workers want £10 a hour.

"Give care workers and support workers what they are worth first as they look after your mam your dad, brothers, sisters etc."

Rachel Revill said: "It's hilarious when health workers get paid LESS than McDonald's workers. Shouldn't we focus on the jobs that actually save lives, not kill people off?"

She added: "They heat up food from frozen and serve customers. Try holding someone's hand whilst they die and then deal with family afterwards.



"At the end of the day, I'm not critiquing anyone who works at McDonald's. It's the fact £10 an hour is unrealistic when qualified nurses start at that wage after three years of training."

However, many felt it's important not to allow employers to divide and rule, and all workers were entitled to ask for better conditions and pay when they felt they were not getting what they deserved.

Steven Raeburn said: "If your own wage is not enough. Do NOT have a go at another worker for trying to better their wage. DO SOMETHING ABOUT YOUR OWN POSITION !!!!"

Shaun Tate said: "Bit pretentious are we not? Anyone working should be paid accordingly and be able to make a comfortable living. McDonald's are a billion dollar company and their staff work hard hours to make a living.

"Why should they struggle to survive on a low wage when the means are there to pay them properly?



"All corporations should make sure their staff are paid well, regardless of how uptight people look upon their job role."

Shaun Tate said: "The plight of pay within the NHS and medical professions has nothing to do with any other professions. Undermining other professions doesn't do anything at all to help. If they are underpaid then the wage for being a nurse isnt going to magically increase.



"The staff are unhappy at their pay and are doing something about it, good for them. Most of them are probably students trying to pay their way through the education system anyway but even if they are not everyone is entitled to a fair wage."

Ian Fowler concluded: "This is how the wealthy, asset-owning 1% get richer while the rest of us get poorer.

"One group of low paid workers fighting another who are fighting for better, fairer wages from a global company that makes $billions profit every year. They deserve our full backing and support and I hope they succeed."