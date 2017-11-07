Do you have what it takes to work at Sunderland’s new Beacon of Light?

A recruitment drive has begun for Sunderland’s pioneering Beacon of Light facility.

Sunderland AFC charity Foundation of Light is looking for new employees as it prepares to move into its ground-breaking new facility, being built in the shadow of the Stadium of Light, in 2018.

Construction work on the Beacon of Light, the all-encompassing community hub which will become the new home of the foundation, will be completed in summer next year and the charity is expanding to fulfil the needs of the new facility.

The foundation is hiring for a variety of roles including general manager and head of facilities at the beacon, which will be integral to the success of the Beacon of Light and the Foundation of Light’s future operations.

Lesley Spuhler, Foundation of Light CEO, said: “It’s a very exciting time for all of us at the foundation. Since our launch we have earned reputation as leaders in our field and through expansion, recruitment and the Beacon of Light we will cement this for the foreseeable future.

“When it launches there will be nothing like the Beacon of Light in the whole country and it will be an initiative we expect others to replicate. This is a unique opportunity for people to join us and be part of this landmark project.”

The recruitment drive follows a long consultation period with facilities experts and staff which helped shape the organisation’s new structure.

The Beacon of Light will house a broad range of the Foundation of Light award-winning community operations through four innovative zones: Education; Health and Wellbeing; Sport and Play; and the World of Work.

Structurally and financially independent of the football club, the Foundation of Light has raised over £16m towards the capital build with a fundraising plan in place to raise the remaining £2m before launch.

A full list of roles available can be seen at www.foundationoflight.co.uk