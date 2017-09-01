Could you be a Portfolio Awards winner in an exciting year for Sunderland?

Exciting times lie ahead for Sunderland - and city companies should use them as a chance to bid for a Portfolio Award.

That was the message today from the managing director of Station Taxis which is one of the sponsors of the 2017 awards.

Station Taxis won last year’s Age Friendly Business of the Year category and were also shortlisted in the Technology of the Year category for their mobile app.

Managing director Trevor Hines urged individuals and businesses to put forward a nomination for this year’s awards for a company they feel deserves recognition.

He said: “As a company that has operated in the Wearside area for over 115 years, we were delighted to be recognised for the service our staff and drivers provide to the people of Sunderland.

“We are seeing a real wave of change and transformation in the city with the new Wear Crossing, regeneration of our seafront, redevelopment of Keel Square and being shortlisted for City of Culture 2021 – which will all benefit our economy, and local businesses”

“It is these businesses that will provide the catalyst for change and support the future of our city during these exciting times, and the Sunderland Echo Portfolio Awards provide a great opportunity for companies to gain recognition for their success.”

“We are proud to continue to support the Sunderland Echo Portfolio Awards, which recognises the achievements of both small and large businesses in the area, and we are looking forward to celebrating with nominees at the awards finale!”

Station Taxis have been based in Sunderland since 1901 and are the city’s longest established taxi firm with a fleet of almost 200 hackney carriage and private hire vehicles providing a 24-7 service to customers.

Now’s your chance to put yourself in the running for this year’s competition.

State which category your nomination applies to from the list below and describe the reasons for your nomination. Do it in no more than 300 words.

Also include the address of your chosen nomination and provide details on how we can contact the company – such as their email and a phone number.

Post your nomination to: Lynn Wild, Alexander House, Second Floor, Rainton Bridge Business Park, Houghton-le-Spring, DH4 5RA. Alternatively, you can email lynn.wild@jpress.co.uk.

Make it Sunderland is again our headline sponsor, and will sponsor our overall Business of the Year Award, as well as a Lifetime Achievement award, which is in the sponsor’s gift.

Make It Sunderland is also backing the contribution social enterprises make to the city in the Social Enterprise Award. Other sponsors are Northumbrian Water, TTR Barnes, BIC, Sunderland BID, The Bridges, Sunderland College, Wessington Dental, Gentoo, Station Taxis, Creo, The Fans Museum, Stagecoach North East and JB Skills Training.

The deadline for entries is Friday, September 8. After that, the judges draw up a shortlist. Then it is on to the grand final at the Stadium of Light, on Thursday, October 26.

There’s plenty of time for you to put forward your favourites – get nominating!

The categories:

Small Business of the Year

Best Green Business Award

Medium Business of the Year

Best Training Provider

Large Business of the Year

Exporter of the Year

Employer of the Year

Leisure Award

Apprentice/Trainee of the Year

City Centre Business of the Year

Technology of the Year

Creative Industries Award

New Business of the Year

Sole Trader Award

Special Community Award

Best Age Friendly Business

Social Enterprise Award

Corporate Social Responsibility Award