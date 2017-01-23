Chance for Sunderland businesses to find out about Tall Ships, Airshow and Illuminations opportunities

An event to highlight business opportunities for Wearside suppliers is taking place in Sunderland next month.

The city’s council is inviting firms to its ‘Meet the Buyer’ event at the National Glass Centre’s Riverside Suite to find out about upcoming opportunities to be involved in the high-profile events such as the Sunderland International Airshow, Sunderland illuminations and The Tall Ships Races 2018.

Councillor John Kelly, Sunderland City Council’s portfolio holder for public health, wellness and culture, said: “The council is very keen to build on its mutually beneficial relationships with existing contractors, and to encourage new contractors to do business with us.

“We are particularly keen to support businesses from the city and neighbouring areas to submit tenders for council contracts.

“I would urge local suppliers to come along to the event to learn more about what is coming up and to take advantage of the opportunities available.”

Sunderland City Council’s head of events, Victoria French, said: “In recent years just the two largest events from the many that are held in the city attract over 1 million visitors and contribute an estimated £14-15m to the city’s economy. This event is aimed at giving as many businesses and organisations the information and opportunity to support the delivery of such important highlights in the city’s year.

Sunderland will host the beginning of the Tall Ships Race for the first time in July 2018, with 1.5million spectators expected into the city over the four-day event.

The city’s illuminations saw over 200,000 people attend in 2016, while the Sunderland International Airshow brings in between £12million and £14million each year thanks to its near one million visitors.

Ted Salmon, North East England regional chairman of the Federation of Small Businesses, said: “We wholeheartedly encourage our local members to register for the ‘Buy Sunderland First’ Scheme.

“This event will not only give them a chance to ask any questions about the scheme, it will also highlight some great opportunities for local businesses to be involved in major regional events that will showcase both their work and our city.”

The event takes place on Wednesday, February 8 at 10am.

Council representatives including procurement officers and service managers will be on hand to answer any queries, and this is also a good opportunity to network with other businesses.

Anyone interested in attending will need to register via https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-tall-ships-races-sunderland-2018-meet-the-buyer-event-tickets-31282764591by no later than Friday, February 3, providing the name and job title of the representative who wishes to attend.