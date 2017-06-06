Boost for Sunderland's economy as Teesside firm moves into city

A business has set up shop at the Sunderland Echo's former home.

Granitexpress relocated to Sunderland from Middlesbrough as part of its plans for future growth across the country.

The firm, now based at Echo House, Pennywell, has invested more than £300,000 in new equipment - and is continuing to look for skilled, experienced employees to bolster their workforce.

Two new jobs have already been created at Granitexpress - and all existing staff kept their jobs in the move.

Speaking on the relocation, Michael Pearson, managing director, said: “The move to Sunderland suits us very well.

"Logistically, Sunderland is close enough to the A19 to easily serve Tees Valley and North Yorkshire, where we have long-established customers.

"It also opens up great access to Cumbria, Tyne and Wear and Northumberland, bringing us much closer to all these key markets.

“We’re very grateful to the city council’s business investment team, who gave us first class advice and support throughout the move, allowing us to set up smoothly and quickly in Sunderland.”

The firm's new home at Echo House was chosen for logistical and environmental reasons, the company confirmed.

As well as cutting its carbon footprint, with less journey time for many of its staff who live closer to Sunderland, its proximity to the A19 will enable it to better service regions to the west, north and south.

Over the next two years, the business aims to target new opportunities in Yorkshire, Lancashire, Cumbria, Cheshire and the Midlands.

Irene Lucas CBE, chief executive of Sunderland City Council, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Granitexpress to Sunderland and support its ongoing expansion.

"Its investment in Sunderland underlines the city’s status as an ideal place for ambitious businesses, with great transport links, a rich pool of talent and a fantastic quality of life for staff.”