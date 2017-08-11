Award-winning Sunderland firm is expanding

An award-winning Sunderland firm is moving and expanding - less than a year after picking up a trophy in the Echo’s Portfolio competition.

Sharon Boyd, who set up IMPACT North East CIC in 2013, won the Employer of the Year category at last year’s awards and explained how it has led to even more success for the community interest company.

We have added our award win on our emails. Winning Employer of the Year gives us the recognition. People can see that we must be doing something right Sharon Boyd

“We have added two more people since last year and we have another five starting in September,” said Sharon.

It takes staff numbers up to 17 and the good news does not end there. The company is also moving to new premises in the Hendon area and Sharon added: “We are now an accredited training provider.

“We wanted somewhere where we could offer in-house training. Things have been really good and we have built up the business.”

The success in the Portfolio Awards certainly helped. “We have added our award win on our emails,” Sharon added. “Winning Employer of the Year gives us the recognition. People can see that we must be doing something right.”

She described the night of the awards finals as “fantastic. We really enjoyed it. There was quite an array of businesses and we were quite shocked to win.”

Could your firm be IMPACT's successor? Now's your chance to put yourself in the running for this year's competition.

State which category your nomination applies to from the list below and describe the reasons for your nomination.

Do it in no more than 300 words.

Also include the address of your chosen nomination and provide details on how we can contact the company – such as their email and a phone number.

Post your nomination to: Lynn Wild, Alexander House, Second Floor, Rainton Bridge Business Park, Houghton-le-Spring, DH4 5RA.

Alternatively, you can email lynn.wild@jpress.co.uk.

The deadline for entries is Friday, September 8. After that, the judges draw up a shortlist. Then it is on to the grand finale at the Stadium of Light, on Thursday, October 26.

Make it Sunderland is again our headline sponsor, and will sponsor our overall Business of the Year Award, as well as a Lifetime Achievement award, which is in the sponsor's gift.

Make It Sunderland is also backing the contribution social enterprises make to the city in the Social Enterprise Award. Other sponsors are Northumbrian Water, TTR Barnes, BIC, Sunderland BID, The Bridges, Sunderland College, Wessington Dental, Gentoo, Creo, Stagecoach North East and JB Skills Training.

There’s plenty of time for you to put forward your favourites – get nominating!

