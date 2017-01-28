Arty businesswoman up for Working Mums Award

A delighted entrepreneur is celebrating after being nominated for a national award.

Business boss and mum of one Melissa Oliver is in the running for honours in the Working Mums Awards.

Melissa is the owner of the Sunderland and South Tyneside franchise of ARTventurers which aims to deliver fun, colourful, creative art classes for babies, toddlers and children in Sunderland and Whitburn.

Melissa started her ARTventurers career as a class leader in 2015 and loved the role so much that she jumped at the chance to buy her own ARTventurers franchise last year.

Now she’s been nominated for Franchisee of the Year in the prestigious national awards.

Melissa, who is mum to Gracie, 3, said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to be nominated for Franchisee of the Year.

“In the last year I’ve overcome some real personal challenges – shyness and lack of confidence, juggling a business with having a small child and with no previous business experience.

“But I have had amazing support from the ARTventurers team, and my business is now growing from strength to strength. I love what I do and have great relationship with my customers.”

Melissa added: “Becoming a parent for the first time can be very scary and coming along to a class can be daunting for some so I make sure I go out of my way to make them feel welcome. It’s been so rewarding seeing all the parents build friendships, as well as the children, and to see the children learning and developing through art and creative play”

Melissa runs regular ARTventurers classes in Whitburn, Roker, Fulwell and Seaham as well as running creative birthday parties and events.

To vote for her in the Franchisee of the Year competition, visit the Working Mum’s website https://www.workingmums.co.uk/top-franchise-awards/franchisee-year-award-2017-cast-vote/melissa-oliver-from-artventurers/