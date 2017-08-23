Another big backer in the search for Wearside’s best businesses

Housing company bosses have told of their aim to find the best in business across Wearside.

Gentoo is on board as a sponsor of this year’s Portfolio Awards and Chief Executive Officer John Craggs said he was looking forward to hearing stories of inspirational businesses which are making a difference to the area’s future.

It will be great to see the inspiring work of other businesses and to hear the stories behind the entries. Good luck to all businesses and individuals who are nominated John Craggs

He said: “Once again, we are delighted to be sponsoring the ‘Special Community’ category in Sunderland Echo’s Portfolio Business Awards.

“This event is a great way of recognising and celebrating the achievements of businesses that promote our region and make a real difference to people’s lives.”

Mr Craggs praised the standard of excellence among firms in the area and added: “There are so many talented individuals and innovative businesses who have an everlasting positive impact on the people and communities they serve and the ‘Special Community’ category embodies our vision and values of inspiring people and building strong communities which is at the heart of everything we do.

“It will be great to see the inspiring work of other businesses and to hear the stories behind the entries. Good luck to all businesses and individuals who are nominated.”

Gentoo is one example of the sparkling list of backers for this year’s awards.

Make it Sunderland is again our headline sponsor, and will sponsor our overall Business of the Year Award, as well as a Lifetime Achievement award, which is in the sponsor’s gift.

Make It Sunderland is also backing the contribution social enterprises make to the city in the Social Enterprise Award.

Other sponsors are Northumbrian Water, TTR Barnes, BIC, Sunderland BID, The Bridges, Sunderland College, Wessington Dental, Station Taxis, Creo, The Fans Museum, Stagecoach North East and JB Skills Training.

There’s plenty of time to put your own favourite in the running for this year’s competition.

State which category your nomination applies to from the list below and describe the reasons for your nomination. Do it in no more than 300 words.

Also include the address of your chosen nomination and provide details on how we can contact the company – such as their email and a phone number.

Post your nomination to: Lynn Wild, Alexander House, Second Floor, Rainton Bridge Business Park, Houghton-le-Spring, DH4 5RA. Alternatively, you can email lynn.wild@jpress.co.uk.

The deadline for entries is Friday, September 8. After that, the judges draw up a shortlist. Then it is on to the grand final at the Stadium of Light, on Thursday, October 26.

There’s plenty of time for you to put forward your favourites – get nominating!