“Amazing level of ingenuity and talent in Sunderland” - business boss speaks up

A Sunderland-born business boss has told of her delight to be backing a competition which rewards the cream of industry.

Creo Communications was set up by Louise Bradford who was born and raised in the city.

The Sunderland Software Centre-based communications company works with a range of clients including Sunderland College, Siglion, the NHS and Invest North East England.

It offers PR, social media, creative and marketing services.

Louise, who founded the company more than three years ago, said: “As a Sunderland based business, it’s a real pleasure to be able to support an awards that celebrates the fantastic work of companies in a city that means so much to me.

“Sunderland is home to some absolutely incredible businesses – we work alongside many of them in the Software Centre, as well as supporting a number of others, thanks to the work we do with clients that are based in and around the city.

“I never cease to be amazed by the level of ingenuity, talent and sheer hard work and determination that businesses in this city demonstrate day-in-day out.”

Louise added: “I think that is what has made the Sunderland Echo’s Portfolio Awards such a success over the years; the fact that they are so competitive, because of the level of talent that exists here.

“There is a real feel-good factor to the awards – businesspeople in this city know not only how to work hard, but they play hard too, so – while there is a serious side to the competition, everyone who attends is there to celebrate.”

Creo is sponsoring the Employer of the Year Award.

“As a business, Creo was set up to be a fun and creative environment – a fun place to work.”

Louise described Creo as a “small business, so we have to work hard and muck in, but it’s important to me that we are a good employer – one that looks after its team and makes work enjoyable. I think there are a great many similar businesses in Sunderland, and that’s what makes the city achieve so much.”

The deadline has now passed for entries to this year’s awards and the judges will meet soon to draw up a shortlist.

Then it is on to the grand final at the Stadium of Light, on Thursday, October 26, where the winners will be revealed.

Make it Sunderland is again our headline sponsor, and will sponsor our overall Business of the Year Award, as well as a Lifetime Achievement award, which is in the sponsor’s gift.

Make It Sunderland is also backing the contribution social enterprises make to the city in the Social Enterprise Award. Other sponsors are Northumbrian Water, TTR Barnes, BIC, Sunderland BID, The Bridges, Sunderland College, Wessington Dental, Gentoo, Station Taxis, Creo, The Fans Museum, Stagecoach North East and JB Skills Training.