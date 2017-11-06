14 jobs as Screwfix opens new store in Washington

A national DIY chain is creating 14 jobs at a new branch in Wearside.

The new store will open next week at in Spire Road in the Glover Industrial Estate.

Stephen Baird, Srewfix Washington store manager, said: “I’m confident we’ve got a great location here in Washington.

"My team and I have already been getting to know local businesses and tradespeople and look forward to working with these hardworking, friendly people.”

He added: “We’ve created 14 new jobs and employed people from around the Washington area.

"Our new team includes people with all different levels of experience, focused on providing superb customer service to meet the needs of our busy trade customers. Everyone here is really looking forward to the store opening.”

Mr Baird said the store’s location, extensive product range and ability to provide a Click & Collect service in as little as one minute from ordering, will make the branch a success by catering to the needs of tradespeople and DIY enthusiasts in the community

The new store opens on November 16, with the launch including a competition for people to demonstrate their professional skills in a free-to-enter competition. The winner will receive a 40in smart TV.

Screwfix is also offering a 10% discount on all product ranges between November 16 and 19 at the store, with other special offers available.