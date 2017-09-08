12 things you said about the closure of Sunderland's Sweet Home Alabama

Hundreds of you got in touch yesterday to share your views on Sunderland business Sweet Home Alabama shutting up shop.

The Fawcett Street store, which was run by Martin O'Neill and his family, has closed its doors after an "exceptionally difficult" three years.

Martin made the closure announcement on Twitter yesterday - and told the Echo that "I just can't keep up with the big boys any longer".

Here are some of your comments from social media.

Peter Macdonald: "Oh dear. That shop is the only reason I started going to the cinema in the city centre. Real shame and I wish you well for the future."

Dan Hicks: "Absolute crying shame! Gutted for them. No doubt replaced by a bookies, Greggs or charity shop!"

Sweet Home Alabama on Fawcett Street.

Aidan Alexander Rump: "Remember when it first opened on the corner on the other side of where it is now and it was rammed. Shame considering it sort of replaced Woolworths pick n mix when they shut down."

John Thompson: "Always sad to see a family business go, but the reality is the big boys have more clout especially in buying power. The High Street is dead and the Joplings route should be followed."

Tracy Charles-Reay: "I bought all our sweets for our gift bags for our wedding from there, so sad, good luck, your staff were amazingly helpful."

Mark Crozier: "Another sad day for Sunderland city centre and small businesses. Brilliant shop that brought back memories of my youth, sarsaparilla tablets been my favorites. Weighed off on good old fashioned scales and in good old fashion paper bags instead of pre-weighed plastic bags. Use them or lose them they said, no one listened I guess."

Mark Quinn: "That's a real shame. Very sad to hear and I wish Martin all the very best for the future, I know I will have two upset children."

Elsa Joyce: "Small businesses struggle in that end of the town since Joplings closed the foot traffic at that end has slumped. I miss Woolworths, C&A, Binns, BHS - big stores now long gone."

Neil Winfield: "No nearby parking for businesses like this in the city centre. I don’t know how half the businesses survive."

Dave Sinclair: "Try setting up in Jackie Whites, not much competition in there."

Lisa Cuthbertson: "No one goes to that end of the town really shame it couldn't move to a new spot closer to the Bridges."

Paul Davidson: "Shame loved the sweets, really tasty."