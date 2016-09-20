100 new jobs for South Tyneside

A contact centre in South Tyneside is set to create 100 new jobs.

Boldon-based EC Outsourcing, a contact centre specialising in energy and utilities, has created 100 sales and retentions jobs in the region.

Launching their latest recruitment drive this week, the company based on Boldon Business Park sas the roles are on the back of excellent results in the first quarters of the year.

Commercial Director Richard Knox, said: "Our ultimate goal is to become the UK’s leading multi channel contact centre and over the last few years we have made fantastic strides towards achieving this, this is entirely down to the relentless hard work from every single member of our team.

“Our clients have noticed that hard work too and every single one of them have expressed a desire to grow with us, which is great news for us as a business but even better news for the local jobs market.

“We are now in a position to increase our current team of over 170 to around 270 which is an extra 100 jobs we can create in our region. It also means that there will most certainly be progression opportunities for our existing staff to take more senior roles within the business.”

The company has already recruited around 40 new members of staff in March this year, as well as recruited for roles within it’s sister company EC Business Solutions, which offers a business to business utilities brokerage service.

In recent months, the Outsourcing business has diversified into the gaming industry with clients Sun Bingo and Fabulous Bingo, to add to their growing list of utilities clients.

Managing Director Phil Westoby adds that the newly created jobs are jobs for the long term.

He said: "To be able to create 100 brand new roles is fantastic for our local community and for us as a business.

“The majority of our staff are based in or around Sunderland/South Tyneside with some travelling from further afield.

“Our continued growth is built on the solid team of specialists we have here, many of whom have been with us over three years, and we take great pride in the fact we can offer people a career and not just a job”