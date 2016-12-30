'Business as usual' for Post Office after branch shut doors to customers

A Post Office counter has reopened to customers after it closed suddenly.

The shop in Pennywell Shopping Centre, in Portsmouth Road, shut to customers yesterday, with a note going up in its door to stating: "Closed till further notice, sorry!"

The note left on the door of the Post Office during its short closure.

Bosses at the service has said it is now welcoming customers again after just a short time.

A Post Office spokesperson said: “We would like to apologise to customers for any inconvenience caused by the short closure of Pennywell Post Office on December 29.

"This is due to operational reasons.

"We can confirm that the branch reopened at 11.30am and it is business as usual."

The operating hours of the branch and others can be found via http://www.postoffice.co.uk/