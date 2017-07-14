Bury lose ANOTHER striker as Middlesbrough swoop for teenage prospect

Bury have lost ANOTHER striker to the North East after teenager George Miller signed for Middlesbrough.

The 18-year-old flew into the region from Bury’s Spanish training camp to undergo a medical before putting the finishing touches on a three-year deal with the Championship club.

Miller is the second Bury striker to leave the club this week after last season’s top scorer James Vaughan agreed terms on a switch to Sunderland.

Manager Lee Clark believes the Shakers will continue to lose their best players to clubs higher up the football pyramid, as long as they remain in League One.

“Until we get to that level, when these clubs come calling we have to realise the position we are in,” said the Bury boss.

“George’s move is very similar to James Vaughan’s in terms of the size of the club he is going to, it’s an opportunity for him that is just too good to turn down.”

Miller made his breakthrough last season, scoring a number of goals from the bench, and finished with eight goals in total from 32 appearances.

“It’s been a manic few days,” said the striker after finalising his move to Teesside. “I’ve had to completely move my life up here.

“I got a call from my agent saying there was interest but it was quite a drawn out process. Then this week it’s all come together.

“Boro is a great club with big ambitions and this move is a big step up for me. I want to play well with the Under-23s and then hopefully get into that first team because that’s where everyone wants to be.”