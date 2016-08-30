Burst pipe forces closure of South Shields leisure centre

A burst pipe has forced the closure of a multi-million pound seafront leisure centre “until further notice.”

Council chiefs have closed the doors on Haven Point in Pier Parade after confirming a pipe has burst.

It is unclear how long the venue, which was opened less than three years ago at a cost of £16m, will remain shut to the public.

Signs on the door state the building is closed due to technical difficulties.

A statement from South Tyneside Council said: “South Tyneside Council is advising residents that Haven Point is closed until further notice, due to a burst pipe.

“People are reminded that they can use any of the borough’s other leisure facilities at Hebburn Central, Temple Park, Monkton Stadium or Jarrow Pool.”