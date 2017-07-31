Burglar locked up after targeting three homes on the same day

A three-strike burglar has been jailed for five years after breaking into three houses on the same day.

William Bogie targeted the properties in Sunderland, East Boldon, and Gateshead just a week before Christmas last year.

The 39-year-old was on bail at the time of the burglaries for stealing a wagon from a roofing yard and driving it away from police, damaging seven vehicles and four buildings.

Michael Bunch, prosecuting, said: “On 17th December a series of burglaries took place in Sunderland and Gateshead. The common factor in these offences is William Bogie.”

But there were also several other people involved in the burglaries, the court was told.

Mr Bunch told the court how during the first burglary, in East Boldon, the victim returned home to find the window had been broken and his BMW estate car had been stolen.

CCTV footage showed Bogie, Laura Joynes, 35, Shauna Connolly, 26, and another man leaving Sunderland and getting off at East Boldon Metro station.

The victim of the second burglary was a widow in her 70s and third burglary in Crawcrook, Gateshead, was against a couple had gone out for a Christmas drink and returned home to find their house had been broken into and their Kia Rio car had been taken.

In a victim impact statement read out by Mr Bunch, the Sunderland burglary victim said she had recently got over the death of her husband, was struggling to live on her own and this incident has set her back.

Bogie, of Azalea Terrace, Sunderland, admitted three counts of burglary and two counts of theft.

He was found guilty after a trial of aggravated vehicle taking, dangerous driving and driving while disqualified in relation to the incident with the wagon.

Joynes, of Whitehall Road, Gateshead admitted one offence of burglary.

Connolly, of Lake Road, Houghton, admitted two counts of burglary for her part in the East Boldon and Sunderland burglaries.

Judge Amanda Rippon told the court Bogie had an “utterly appalling record” for driving and theft-related offences.

She sentenced Bogie, who committed previous burglaries in 2007 and 2015, to five years in prison and banned him from driving for four years. Joynes was given 15 months in prison suspended for two years and Connolly was given two years jail, suspended for two years.