Budding journalists create own newspaper in partnership with Echo

Budding reporters were given an insight into the world of journalism as they produced their own newspaper in a special partnership with the Echo.

Pupils from St Robert of Newminster School, in Washington, showcased their skills by creating the newspaper Newminster News as part of a project.

Johnston Press North East social media editor Debra Fox passes on some tips to the students.

The talented youngsters, aged between 11 and 14, visited Johnston Press North East’s headquarters as part of the project, to see how a newspaper is produced at close hand.

Gavin Foster, Johnston Press North East’s managing editor, also went along to the academy to pass on some tips to the students.

It is an experience which has left many of them hoping for a career in journalism.

Jude Slater, of the school’s English department, said: “The children really enjoyed the project, and a lot of them have said that they now want to be journalists.

“They were part of the editorial meeting at the Echo on the day they visited, which was a really good experience and eye-opener for them.

“We’re really confident that they’ve gained skills which will help them greatly in the future. They should be very proud of the newspaper they produced too, as everything in the paper was their own and they worked very hard on it.”

Gavin Foster, Johnston Press North East’s managing editor, said: “All of the pupils involved in the project were a credit to the school, and showed great promise.

“I’m confident there are some journalists of the future among them. This was a fantastic project for us to be involved in, and the students should be proud.”

Johnston Press North East communities content reporter Peter French shares some knowledge with the students.

Newminster News starts on page 27 of today’s Echo.