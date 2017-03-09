Broken down lorry in South Shields causes delays for commuters

A broken down lorry in South Shields which caused delays for commuters this morning has now been cleared, police have confirmed.

The lorry caused problems on the A194 and the A185 roundabout in Tyne Dock during rush hour, with drivers experiencing heavy delays.

Traffic was built up on the A185 to the A19 and A194 from the A19 around 8am and police advised commuters travelling to South Shields to use the A185 or A1300.

Police have now confirmed the lorry has been removed from the scene.

A Northumbria Police spokeswoman said: "Police attended Tyne Dock Roundabout at 8.20am this morning after a report of a broken down lorry.

"The lorry has since been recovered."