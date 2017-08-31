Bringing ART-felt joy to Wearside children

Life is looking bright - and very colourful - for an expanding business with its base in Sunderland.

ARTventurers becomes the latest entry in this year’s Portfolio Awards and it’s all systems go for the company founded by Fiona Simpson.

Fiona Simpson (left) and Gillian Seales (right) at ARTventurers.

Just six years after Fiona began her first class in Ashbrooke, it now has 28 branches including one in the USA, and hundreds of children attending classes each week.

ARTventurers run colourful, creative art classes for babies, toddlers and children. They are centred on children’s learning and development through art and creative play.

Just as importantly, they provide a safe, social environment for children and adults to explore and create messy memories together.

Fiona said: “This year so far has been an amazing year for ARTventurers. We moved into a new Head Office space at St Peters Gate, we’ve got some exciting brand partnerships in place, we have some brilliant new franchisees and our proudest moment was winning two fantastic awards in the Working Mums Top Franchise Awards 2017.

Art has SO many benefits in terms of children’s learning and development but it’s also the memories made together that are invaluable Fiona Simpson

“In the past year we’ve also developed opportunities for franchisees who are interested in the business development side of things to progress their careers, taking on additional roles and responsibilities within the business, as well as developing and starting to deliver an art based programme for even younger babies aged 3 to 6 months.”

