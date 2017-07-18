Breakthrough fight goes on in Ollie’s name as team tackles 200-mile ride

A dad fronted a team on a 200-mile cycle challenge in memory of his son, who was lost to a severe form of epilepsy.

Ollie Osborn had to be sedated four times a day in a bid to halt the 100-plus seizures he would suffer as a result of the rare disorder, migrating partial epilepsy.

The rikers took on a 200 mile route for Epilepsy Research in Ollie Osborn's name.

No medication could help keep them under control, and in September last year he died aged three.

His dad Ricky had already led a team of fundraisers on a series of bike rides, including the C2C and the Castle-to-Castle, which took the group from Edinburgh back to his home town of Peterlee.

In the latest challenge the 32-year-old alarm engineer, who works for MacDonald Martin, headed up the feat which took 16 friends on a route which took them to Roseberry Topping, Whitby Abbey, Pickering’s castle and then to York, where they camped out.

The next morning they then rode back to Peterlee, with the route the toughest they have tackled yet.

It was a relief when it was over, but it’s the first time I’ve crossed the finishing line and Ollie wasn’t there, so it was very emotional, especially at the end. Ricky Osborn

On their way back into their home town, the group stopped at Ollie’s grave, where they each laid a purple rose for him.

The colour is used to represent the condition, with the idea of the flowers put together by Gary College, who was on the ride, and his partner Shanice Stokel.

The cash raised through sponsorship is still being handed in, but he team estimate it could be up to £5,000, which will be donated to Epilepsy Research.

Ricky, who married to Danielle, 31, and dad to Charlie, six, and Elliot, 18 months, said: “It was a relief when it was over, but it’s the first time I’ve crossed the finishing line and Ollie wasn’t there, so it was very emotional, especially at the end.

Rick Osborn, pictured with Ollie when he was 10-months-old.

“We’re 100% still fundraising and doing a once-a-day bike ride as well as other things, because we want to find a way to help others with the illness.

“By funding research we hope they will find a medication or a treatment which can help.

“Doctors at the Royal Victoria Infirmary are helping to work on it, and we hope they will come up with something which will help children like Ollie and give children a better life.”

The group are planning to do the C2C ride again next year, with plans to hold more sportsmen’s dinners following on from one held earlier this year with former Liverpool defender Neil Ruddock, which raised £2,000.

The team pictured as they celebrated the end of their ride at Peterlee Catholic Club.

Those who joined Ricky were Greg O’Brien, Shane O’Brien, Chris Baker, John Chisholm, Dan Kay, Benj Whylie, Kieran Sigsworthy, Jason Moses, Craig Mordue, Paul Harbord, Gary College, Craig Tweddle, Alan Smith, Chris Smith, John Brown, Dale Laverick, while Kevin Mossop drove the support vehicle,

They were sponsored by 22 businesses.

Anyone who would like to donate to the fund can visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/02teamollie.