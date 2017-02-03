BREAKING NEWS: Fire crews tackle huge blaze at former Sunderland bingo hall

Fire crews are tackling a huge blaze in Sunderland tonight.

At least twelve fire engines are at the scene of the blaze at the former bingo hall, in The Green, Southwick.

Police are also at the scene of the fire in Southwick

Tyne and Wear Fire Rescue Service said it was called to the scene shortly after 5.30pm.

Northumbria Police officers are also in attendance. The cause of the fire remains unknown at this stage.

People at the scene spoke of their shock as fire tore through the building.

Neil Fogg, 47, of Houghton came to the scene with son Daniel, 23.

This picture of firefighters tackling the blaze was taken by Chantelle Crighton at the scene

He said: "We saw the police telling people to get back and the fire crews move in.

"The roof collapsed and one of the walls fell. It knocked over one of the lampposts. It's lying flat in the street now. We've heard a few bangs as well."

While emergency services try to bring the fire under control, Go North East ‏said bus services in the area had been disrupted.

The company tweeted: "There is currently no service to Southwick Green from 35A and 56. 135 and 136 are additionally omitting Carley Hill Rd"

Onlooker Neil Fogg said the roof of the building collapsed during the fire

"The green remains closed, service 35A, 56, 135, 136 diverted via Northern way between North Hylton road and A1231 RBT"

Echo readers praised firefighters as they strived to put out the fire.

Writing on our Facebook page, Jan Angus wrote: "Gonna take all night to put this out !!! Firefighters doing an amazing job."

Shelley Robinson added: "Looks like they getting it under control slowly, great fire crews we have."

More updates on this story to follow...