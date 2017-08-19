Brave Brooklyn to join Bradley Lowery's family for Sunderland match

A courageous schoolgirl who has fought cancer will be a special guest at the Stadium of Light today.

Brooklyn Hutchinson, who is 8 and from Peterlee, will watch Sunderland AFC against Leeds United from a corporate box at the ground.

She is being welcomed to the stadium by the Bradley Lowery Foundation - set up in honour of 6-year-old Bradley from Blackhall, who died last month following a battle with neuroblastoma which touched the world.

Sunderland AFC offered the Bradley Lowery Foundation use of a corporate box at the ground - with parents Gemma and Carl deciding to give other children a chance to make memories.

Posting on the Bradley's Fight Facebook page yesterday, Gemma said: "On Saturday we are looking forward to welcoming our second inspirational child to enjoy a game in the box to watch Sunderland AFC vs Leeds United.

"This is Brooklyn Hutchinson she is 8 years old. Brooklyn was diagnosed with a wilms cancerous tumour in her right kidney [in] August 2015, she has undergone chemo and an operation to get her in remission.

Bradley Lowery lost his life in July. Picture: Bradley's Fight.

"However in August 2016 she relapsed with wilms tumour in her right lung she had more chemo and half of her lung removed in January 2017. She is currently back in remission and is starting to enjoy a normal childhood again."

Earlier this year, Brooklyn was given a Child of Courage award at the Sunderland Echo's Best of Wearside Awards - which she accepted just days after an operation.

You can follow Brooklyn's journey on Twitter by searching @brooklynourhero