Brave Bradley Lowery undergoes antibody stage of pioneering treatment

Little battler Bradley Lowery has started the second stage of pioneering treatment aimed to prolong his life.

The brave five-year-old was back in hospital on Monday to start his chemotherapy, after taking centre stage as Everton mascot for their game against Manchester City on Sunday.

Bradley Lowery is undergoing the antibody part of his pioneering treatment to prolong his life as he battles neuroblastoma.

Now the Blackhall youngster, who is terminally ill with rare cancer neuroblastoma, is undergoing the antibody stage of the combined treatment - said to be the toughest part due to the side effects expected.

But despite the battle he is facing, his mum Gemma Lowery took to Facebook to say her little fighter remains in good spirits.

She told how Bradley started his chemo on Monday, and on Tuesday the antibody will be added, “and this is when the side effects will start”, she said. “He is in good spirits so far.”

Posting an adorable snap on his campaign page, ‘Bradley Lowery’s Fight Against Neuroblastoma,’ Gemma added that his friend Hope Louise Feeney is also undergoing the same battle as Bradley and urged the public to give her their support.

Bradley Lowery is carried onto the pitch by Romelu Lukaku before the Everton v Manchester City game. Pic: PA.

Ever since his initial diagnosis back in 2013 people have followed little Bradley’s battle through gruelling chemotherapy, to when he was given the all clear a year later.

But sadly doctors found cancer again during one of his check ups and an amazing £700,000 was raised from public support to cover the cost of pioneering treatment in America.

But just before Christmas his family were given the devastating news that his cancer was terminal, and made the decision for Bradley to undergo the antibody treatment to extend his life.

Meanwhile, well wishers have taken to Facebook to show their support for the battling youngster.

Bradley was invited by Everton to be their mascot for the game v Manchester City.

The Merseyside club had already donated £200,000 to his treatment fund and he was carried on to the pitch by Toffees striker Romelu Lukaku before the match at Goodison Park, which was screened live by Sky Sports.

He wore his Sunderland strip, with “Thank you Everton” on the back, to walk out in.

He posed for pictures with Everton captain Gareth Barry, Manchester City skipper Pablo Zabaleta and the City mascot.

At half-time he reappeared on the pitch, changed into an Everton strip bearing the slogan “cancer has no colours”.

People have given their support to the youngster after his inspiring display.

Tim Sewell said: “What an inspirational young boy. “Well done Everton. Cancer has no colours, so let’s hope it’s beaten soon.”

Jen Morrin commented: “Bradley, you’re welcome at Goodison Park anytime.”

Jane Jones added: “God bless Bradley, you have made Sunderland so very proud. Everton you are angels xxxx”

Maureen Rogerson said: “Well done Everton and very well done Bradley, hope you enjoyed your day.

“We will be thinking of you little soldier, keep fighting, keep strong, keep smiling that lovely smile. “Lots of hugs and kisses from all of us xxxxxx.”