Brave Bradley Lowery is pride of England as Wembley mascot

Brave youngster Bradley Lowery made the nation proud when he led England out on to the pitch at Wembley.

The cancer-battling five-year-old, whose story has touched people across the world, was England’s mascot for their World Cup qualifier with Lithuania at Wembley.

Bradley Lowery with Jermain Defoe at Wembley.

Bradley, from Blackhall, has built up a strong relationship with Sunderland AFC striker Jermain Defoe and other Black Cats players over recent months - appearing as the club’s mascot on a number of occasions throughout his battle with terminal neuroblastoma.

Many of them visited Bradley in hospital while he underwent life-prolonging treatment.

The chance to appear as a mascot at Wembley was a dream come true for the football-mad youngster - and his hero Defoe.

As Bradley concentrated on being the national team’s mascot, Defoe was celebrating being recalled to the England squad after four years.

Bradley Lowery as mascot.

In the tunnel little Bradley embraced his hero Defoe, before the pair led the England squad out onto the pitch.

Greeted by the roar of the crowds, Bradley walked out alongside Deofe.

Such was the noise of the fans gathered at the stadium, the brave youngster covered his ears with his hands as he stood on the pitch along with the team.

Wearing the England strip, Bradley was on the pitch for around two minutes while the national anthem was played and even put up his thumbs to the cameras.

Bradley Lowery and Jermain Defoe at Wembley.

Ahead of the event mum Gemma told BBC Radio 5 Live: “To find out Jermain is going to be there as well just totally topped it off for him. “For him to just be in the dressing room when

Bradley goes in is going to be absolutely fantastic for him.”

“It gives us memories we can obviously carry with us for the rest of our lives as well.”

Bradley was first diagnosed with neuroblastoma in 2013, undergoing gruelling chemotherapy and numerous operations. The initial treatment proved to be a success and the brave youngster was declared to be in remission in 2015.

Bradley Lowery hugs Jermain Defoe.

But sadly the cancer returned last year and now he is undergoing pioneering antibody treatment to prolong his life.

But despite his battle little Bradley appeared to love every minute of the experience.