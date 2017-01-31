Brave Bradley Lowery goes back to school

Brave Bradley Lowery felt well enough to go back to school this week - the first time since his latest bout of pioneering cancer treatment.

The five-year-old from Blackhall, who is battling terminal cancer neuroblastoma, was able to go back to Blackhall Colliery Primary School for a few hours on today, Tuesday January 31, where he caught up with his friends.

On his Facebook page, Bradley lowery’s Fight Against Neuroblastoma, mum Gemma Lowery said: “Bradley has been feeling really well last couple of days and decided he wanted to go to school for a few hours.

“He had a lovely time catching up with his friends.

“Bradley is back to hospital tomorrow to get his bloods checked and to find out when he will be starting the next round of treatment.”

The youngster’s family was told his cancer was terminal just before Christmas and now the youngster is undergoing pioneering antibody treatment to prolong his life.

Mum Gemma added: “Thank you for everyone that is supporting him, it means the world to us.”