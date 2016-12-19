Bradley mingles with the stars at sports awards

Battling Bradley Lowery was the star of the show at the Sports Personality of the Year awards.

The Blackhall youngster met England manager Gareth Southgate, gymnast Amy Tinkler and Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker during his stint on the red carpet.

The Bradley Lowery's fight against neuroblastoma Facebook page said: "Bradley had an amazing night last night at SPOTY.

"He got to meet some lovely people and lots of people wanted their photo with him.

"The Genting hotel made our stay extra special by having cards and presents waiting on Bradley's bed.

"We were treated like real VIPs and it was a surreal experience.

"Bradley walked down the red carpet and did it like he was a pro."

A special Christmas song recorded to raise funds for Bradley is still flying high.

Our Superhero (A Christmas Wish) was penned by two Hartlepool sisters, Olivia Crawford, 15, and Georgia Fletcher, 22, who performed the song at a lantern release for Bradley in Hartlepool marina yesterday.

The single, recorded by the girls under the name Liv ‘N’ G, is currently sitting at number 35 on the iTunes chart and number 12 on Google Play.