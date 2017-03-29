Bradley Lowery too ill to see 'best friend' Jermain Defoe after taking turn for the worse

Brave youngster Bradley Lowery was forced to cancel a visit from his 'best pal' Jermain Defoe after his health took a turn for the worse.

Since returning home from his England mascot appearance at Wembley, the five-year-old is back in hospital suffering from a high temperature and pain.

Posting on his Facebook page, Bradley Lowery's Fight Against Neuroblastoma, mum Gemma Lowery said: "Bradley is poorly today, he has had a high temperature and pain in his legs and arms off the treatment.

"It is upsetting to see him like this as he coped so well the last time round but I'm sure he is back to his smiling self tomorrow.

"He even cancelled a visit from his best friend today as he didn't want Jermain to see him like this.

"It broke my heart when he said that to me and his daddy."

The little battler from Blackhall, County Durham, has been undergoing antibody treatment in an effort to prolong his life after his parents were given the devastating diagnosis his cancer neuroblastoma is terminal.

On Sunday Bradley made his first appearance as an England mascot which saw him lead out the Three Lion's along with Jermain Defoe.