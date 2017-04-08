Bradley Lowery set to attend Grand National horse race

Today is the day that cancer battler Bradley Lowery attends one of the most famous sporting events in the world.

The five-year-old Sunderland fan, who has been diagnosed with terminal neuroblastoma, was invited along with his family to the Grand National at Aintree racecourse, in Liverpool.

Organisers announced a number of days ago that Bradley, of Blackhall Colliery, has also been awarded an honorary place on the event's race card.

He has been named no.41 and his age is listed and his date of birth, 17 May, is given in place of the weight a horse carries.

His jockey colours are red and white, the colours of his beloved SAFC.

And the National's on-course bookmaker Betfred has also pledged to donate £10,000 towards his appeal for further treatment to help prolong his life.