Bradley Lowery’s school celebrates his life

Bradley Lowery’s school celebrated his life with a moving assembly and balloon release.

Blackhall Colliery Primary School headteacher Joanna Clark led a special assembly for the whole school, sharing memories and photographs from Bradley’s three years as a pupil.

The balloon launch at Blackhall Primary School in memory of Bradley Lowery who was a pupil at the school. Picture by FRANK REID

Children sang the special version of ‘Smile’ with lyrics by Hartlepool duo Liv ‘n’ G, and chanted ‘There’s’s only one Bradley Lowery’, during the course of the 25-minute service.

Then they assembled on the playing field, where they were joined by parents and other family members for a massive balloon release in memory of the Year 1 pupil.

A small number of pupils then went to a nearby marquee where they performed for Bradley’s family and friends.

Joanna said the school had been working hard to help the children come to terms with Bradley’s illness and eventual passing.

She said: “We have taken a very child-friendly line about it, telling them that Bradley is very, very poorly and what can happen when children are very poorly like Bradley, so that hopefully it would not be too much of a shock for them.”

It had, she said, been important to remember all the good things about Bradley and the joy he had brought to the school.

“This day is incredibly important,” she said.

“I just want every child to go home feeling proud of the fact that Bradley Lowery was their friend and their classmate.

“I think he is an inspiration to us all and what a fantastic way to show it.”

She had been delighted with how well the children had responded and the show of support from parents and staff.

“I am over the moon,” she said.

“I think it shows the loyalty and support that we have got and the amount of love that Bradley has - I think it is incredible.

“This day has been exactly what I hoped it would be - it has been a celebration of his life.”

Headteacher Joanna Clark talking to pupils before a balloon launch at Blackhall Primary School in memory of Bradley Lowery who was a pupil at the school. Picture by FRANK REID

