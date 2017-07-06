Bradley Lowery's parents heartbroken as his condition deteriorates

The heartbroken family of brave Bradley Lowery say he is 'no longer responsive'.

The brave six-year-old who has captured the hearts of the nation with his fight against neuroblastoma is now in the final stages of the disease.

His mum, Gemma, wrote on his facebook page, Bradley Lowery's fight against neuroblastoma, this evening: "Bradley has had a settled day, he is no longer responsive but we know he is listening to everything we say.

"He is fighting so hard it's heart breaking for us to watch.

"When the time comes there will be a update on his page first before anywhere else.

"Thank you for all your kind words and support."

Earlier today Bradley's hero, Jermain Defoe, broke down in tears as he discussed his ‘special’ relationship with the youngster at his unveiling as a Bournemouth player.

The former Sunderland striker, who has built up a real bond with the terminally-ill youngster, said: “He will be in my heart for the rest of my life.”

Jermain visited Bradley at his Blackhall Colliery home last week, with their friendship having grown since the youngster was mascot at Sunderland’s game against Everton last September.

He said: "It has been hard, because I’ve just kept this in for so long. It has been hard, because I’ve just kept this in for so long.

"I’ve been trying to be strong for my family and his family.

“I don’t really know how to put it in words how I really feel, because it has been a special time having that relationship with Brad.”

Jermain says he and his family will continue to support Bradley’s family moving forward.