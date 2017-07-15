Bradley Lowery's mum thanks public for giving him 'amazing send off' at his funeral

The mum of cancer battler Bradley Lowery has thanked those who gave him an "amazing send off" at his funeral yesterday.

The six-year-old passed away earlier this month after a brave fight against neuroblastoma.

Bradley Lowery's coffin is taken to his funeral.

His funeral took place in his home town of Blackhall Colliery on Friday, with thousands of people turning out, many dressed in football shirts, to say goodbye to a boy who had captured the hearts of the nation.

Other events took place across the North East in tribute to the youngster who in the past year had been a mascot for his beloved Sunderland AFC, as well as Everton and England.

In a post on Facebook, Bradley's mum Gemma wrote: "Thank you so much for everyone that come yesterday and helped give Brad an amazing send off.

"It was very overwhelming but I was very proud of how brave my amazing family and friends were.

Mourners at Bradley Lowery's funeral including England and former Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe.

"I would also like to say a huge thank you to all the staff from the RVI for always doing everything in their power to get my boy better.

"NHS can sometimes get bad press but In my experience they have been amazing and couldn't of done any more.

"I'm going to take a few weeks off to grieve now but once I've did that the Bradley Lowery foundation will be well on its way to supporting other children."

Among those at the funeral at St Joseph's Catholic Church were Bradley's close friend, former Sunderland footballer Jermain Defoe, as well as current SAFC manager Simon Grayson and former boss David Moyes.

Sunderland AFC chaplain Father Marc Lyden-Smith praised Gemma and Bradley's dad Carl for the dignity and love they have shown throughout his ordeal.

Bradley's coffin was brought to the church in a horse-drawn carriage, led through the village by a piper playing Amazing Grace and followed by superhero characters.

Spontaneous applause broke out in the crowd as the cortege passed.