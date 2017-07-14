Bradley Lowery's mum reads heartfelt poem at funeral of little fighter

Bradley Lowery's mum read out an emotional poem honouring the life of the little fighter as he was laid to rest.

Gemma Lowery called him an inspiration for his brave battle with cancer neuroblastoma.

In the poem she said: "A smile so big and beautiful it could brighten any room.

"A real brave superhero who left us far too soon.

"He touched the hearts of many, the most inspirational boy by far.

"A loving, caring son and good brother, a beautiful star.

Mourners lined the streets of Blackhall to say goodbye to little fighter Bradley Lowery at his funeral.

"Although your time with us was short, you must have a job to do.

"In heaven with the angels, as God has chosen you.

"Our lives and hearts are broken, way beyond repair.

"When looking for some comfort for each other we'll be there.

"For now my baby we'll say goodbye,

"We'll meet again my superhero high up in the sky."

Following the poem mourners joined together to sing 'You are My Sunshine.'