Bradley Lowery's mum opens her heart on how she copes with the loss of her little fighter

Bradley Lowery's mum Gemma Lowery has spoken of how she takes life one day at a time to cope with the loss of her brave little boy.

In an emotional post on Facebook page Bradley Lowery's Fight Against Neuroblastoma, Gemma said she keeps herself busy with the charity set up in her son's name to distract her from the pain she feels.

Brave Gemma said she "made a promise to my baby I will continue the good work he started" and says her devotion to helping the families of other poorly children helps her cope.

The Blackhall six-year-old tragically died on July 7 this year after a long fight with with cancer neuroblastoma.

His touching journey affected thousands of people across the world, who followed his story on social media.

His family have since set up the Bradley Lowery Foundation which looks to support other families with children suffering from illness.

In the post, Gemma said: "People ask me how I’m doing and my reply is always the same, “I’m taking each day as it comes, I have good and bad days.”

"I keep myself very busy with the charity so I don’t have time to think about the pain I feel.

"I dream about him every night, I talk to him every day but nothing will bring back the physical connection I had with him.



"The cuddles, the kisses, his voice telling me he loves me, and his little giggles when he was being a tinker. "

Throughout his battle with cancer, Bradley - a huge Sunderland AFC fan - became close friends with former Sunderland AFC striker Jermain Defoe, who is now patron of the Bradley Lowery Foundation.

Their friendship saw Bradley appear as mascot alongside Defoe at numerous Sunderland matches and the little battler even appeared as an England mascot ,where he brought his message that Cancer Has No Colours to the world stage.

Gemma went on to say her focus is now on doing everything she can to support other families.

She said: "My home is too quiet, my heart has a big hole in it that will never be filled.

"However I get up each day and I carry on because I want to help other children.

"I want to support other families.

"Helping others helps my grief, it helps me to look to the future.

"Bradley did so much for childhood cancer and raised awareness.

"His smile was known worldwide, it could brighten anyone’s day and I made a promise to my baby I will continue the good work he started.

"If you are having a bad day, remember things can be worse. #smile"