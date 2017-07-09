Bradley Lowery's life to be celebrated at funeral in his home village

Bradley Lowery's family has asked people to wear football tops in a celebration of his life.

The funeral details for the six-year-old, who lost his battle against neuroblastoma on Friday, have been confirmed.

The service will be held on Friday, July 14, at 11.15am at St Joseph's RC Church, on the Coast Road in Blackhall Colliery.

A statement posted on Bradley Lowery's Fight Against Neuroblastoma Facebook page says: "This is open to everyone who would like to come and celebrate Bradley's life and pay their respects to show him how much he was loved.

"Not everyone will fit in the church but they are having speakers for people to listen to the service outside and people can line the streets if they wish to do so.

"They will then be having invite only private ceremony at a crematorium.

"You can wear what ever you want for the funeral but the family and friends have chosen the theme cancer has no colours, so they are wearing football tops it doesn't matter what team or colour.

"Due to Bradley's popularity they would like family flowers only and if you would like to make a donation this can be made to the Bradley Lowery Foundation."

Donations to the fund can be made here.