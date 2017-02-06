Bradley Lowery's family post update as brave youngster continues hospital treatment

Bradley Lowery's family have posted an emotional update after enjoying a "lovely" weekend away with the brave five-year-old.

Bradley, from Blackhall, is receiving treatment for neuroblastoma.

He was initially diagnosed with the illness four years ago, before it returned last year.

Bradley's family was told before Christmas that his neuroblastoma could not be beaten.

He is now going through pioneering treatment to extend his life, and his family are hoping for positive news later this month.

A post on the Bradley Lowery's fight against neuroblastoma Facebook page said: "Bradley has had a lovely weekend away having fun with his family.

"He is now back in hospital starting round two of the new treatment.

"Once we give this treatment a chance he will get rescanned to see if it is working (around three weeks time).

"I'm hoping and praying it is and that we can continue on it.

"My baby deserves a break, he deserves a chance to live. #prayforbradley #ourfighter #bradleysfight #nevergiveup"