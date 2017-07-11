Bradley Lowery's classmates to sing charity song in his honour

Bradley Lowery's classmates will come together today to sing the charity song in memory of the little hero.

At noon today pupils at Blackhall Colliery Primary School will sing the 'Smile for Bradley' song at the school as they remember their friend who sadly lost his battle to cancer last week.

The six-year-old, who sadly died after a long battle with neuroblastoma, had been a pupil at the school from the age of three.

Described by the schools head teacher Joanna Clark as a popular little boy, the school plans to sing the song in tribute to the Blackhall youngster who touched so many with his story.

Ms Clark said: "It is a very sad time and our thoughts are with Bradley's family.

"Bradley has been a pupil since he started nursery, he was a very happy boy and was very popular with pupils and staff and made some strong friendships with the children in every year group.

"He loved dressing up - he particularity loved the Spiderman costume and playing outdoors.

"He came in to a couple of classes this year and I have never seen a child as excited to be in school - he literally ran into the class room - and all the children were so pleased to see him and were so excited for him.

"It was very humbling for us to see that."

The performance of the song, originally performed by Liv'n'G, is a cover of the Charlie Chaplin song 'Smile'.

It will raise funds towards the Bradley Lowery Foundation which aims to help other children battling cancer.

Bradley's classmates will sing the song on stage and be joined by the whole school.

Ms Clark said the sing hoped to encourage the children to remember all the good that Bradley brought in his short life

She added: "I would like to say how touched the school and his family has been by the amount of support received, both locally and nationally.

"His name will last for generations.

"He is an inspiration to us all."