Bradley Lowery proves to be lucky mascot for England and Jermain Defoe

Brave Bradley Lowery turned out to be England's lucky charm after the Three Lions beat Lithuania in their match at Wembley.

The five-year-old, who is battling terminal cancer neuroblastoma, waked out onto the pitch with his hero Jermain Defoe as an England mascot.

Although Joe Hart was captain, he swapped places with Defoe in the tunnel so he and Bradley could lead the teams out.

And the Blackhall youngster proved to be just what Defoe needed to secure the game, with the Sunderland AFC striker scoring England's first goal midway through the first half.

Defoe, who was recalled to the England squad earlier this year for the first time in four years, certainly proved himself , leading England to a 2-0 win against Lithuania in the World Cup qualifier.

Bradley has built up a strong relationship with Defoe and other Black Cats players over recent months - appearing as the club’s mascot on a number of occasions throughout his battle with terminal neuroblastoma.

Bradley proved to be a lucky mascot for Defoe.

Many of them visited Bradley in hospital while he underwent life-prolonging treatment.

The chance to appear as a mascot at Wembley was a dream come true for the football-mad youngster - and his hero Defoe.

In the tunnel little Bradley embraced his hero Defoe, before the pair led the England squad out onto the pitch.

Greeted by the roar of the crowd, Bradley walked out alongside Defoe.

Bradley covers his ears at the noise from the crowds.

Such was the noise of the fans gathered at the stadium, the brave youngster covered his ears with his hands as he took to the pitch along with the team.

The little battler is currently undergoing pioneering antibody treatment in Newcastle to prolong his life.

His appearance as a mascot is part of his family's campaign to create as many happy memories as possible with the youngster.



