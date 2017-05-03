Bradley Lowery not well enough to make Sunderland AFC's game at Hull City

Hull City has sent its best wishes to Bradley Lowery after it was announced the battling five-year-old won't be well enough to attend Saturday's Premier League game against Sunderland.

Bradley had been due to be guest of honour at the KCOM stadium for the game.

But a statement on the club's website read: "The Tigers are today sending their best wishes to young Sunderland supporter Bradley Lowery after the Club received confirmation that the five-year-old won’t be well enough to enjoy a special day at the KCOM Stadium on Saturday.

"Five-year-old Bradley has captured the hearts of football clubs and fans up and down the country during his battle with neuroblastoma, a rare form of cancer that affects young children, and was due to be a VIP guest when his beloved Sunderland take on the Tigers at the KCOM.

"However, Bradley returned to hospital for treatment late last week and will be unable to lead the Black Cats out onto the pitch at the weekend as planned.

"Everybody connected with the Club sends their best wishes to Bradley and his family at this time."