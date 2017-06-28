Bradley Lowery is 'deteriorating fast', his heartbroken mum reveals

The mum of battling Bradley Lowery today revealed that the cancer-stricken youngster is 'deteriorating fast'.

Gemma, the six-year-old's mum, wrote on the 'Bradley Lowery's Fight Against Neuroblastoma' Facebook page: "Bradley is deteriorating fast.

"His temperature is going very high, his breathing very fast, his oxygen levels low.

"He is sleeping most of the time, apart from odd times awake. We knew this was coming, but we are heartbroken beyond words.

"We have been told he could be like this for days, it just depends on him and his body."

Bradley, who lives in Blackhall, County Durham, is receiving palliative care after doctors said his cancer, which returned last year, could no longer be attacked through treatment.