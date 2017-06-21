Bradley Lowery enjoys summer holiday with family

Bradley Lowery is having a “fantastic time” on holiday in Scarborough with his family “making special memories”.

The brave six-year-old Sunderland fan has terminal neuroblastoma cancer, which doctors diagnosed when he was just 18 months old.

Bradley’s story has touched millions with his family being told in December that his cancer is terminal. Parents Gemma and Carl and brother Kieran then pledged to make “every moment count” in Bradley’s life.

The family were told the heartbreaking news earlier this month that he may only have weeks to live with his tumours spreading.

Mum Gemma said: “We are having a fantastic time making special memories.

"We were at the beach on Sunday and Bradley had lots of fun.

"The people of Scarborough are very friendly.”

Bradley, from Blackhall in County Durham, has been in and out of hospital with surgery, chemotherapy, radiotherapy and intensive care treatments.

Writing on Facebook, Gemma posted ahead of the family’s trip to the coast: “Well after booking up and having to cancel several holidays the day has come where we are going away to Scarborough for a break.

"Bradley is super excited and is feeling good in himself when he is awake. We not sure if we will get to stop the full week yet but we will just take each day as it comes.”

Devoted Black Cats fan Bradley has appeared as a mascot for the Black Cats as well as for the England football team this season.