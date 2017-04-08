Bradley Lowery enjoys day at Grand National with parents

Bradley Lowery has been seen enjoying his day out at the Grand National horse race.

The five-year-old from Blackhall has terminal neuroblastoma, with race chiefs keen to give him and his family the VIP treatment.

Bradley was seen on television coverage entering the course spectators area along with mum Gemma and dad Carl.

He had been given an honorary no.41 on the race card.

On-course bookmaker Betfred has pledged to give his appeal fight a £10,000 donation.

The race was won by One for Arthur, ridden by Derek Fox.