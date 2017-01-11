Bradley has an amazing time during visit to Disneyland Paris

Battling Bradley Lowery has had a wonderful time at Disneyland Paris and loved meeting the characters, says his family.

Little Bradley has travelled to the Disney resort with parents Gemma and Carl Lowery and his brother Kieran.

Bradley Lowery at Disneyland Paris

Bradley captured the hearts of people worldwide who have followed his fight against neuroblastoma.

The family travelled at the weekend to the resort and told supporters how much fun he had had on the Bradley lowery’s fight against neuroblastoma Facebook page: “Wow we have had such an amazing time at Euro Disney.

“Bradley has enjoyed himself and loved meeting all the characters.

“He has been brave and tried all the rides he could get on and we have had plenty of laughs.

Bradley Lowery on his way to Disneyland Paris

“We are just waiting to bored the train to go back to London before home time tomorrow.

“#makeawish has certainly helped us make memories thank you.

“There are so many photos it took me ages to decide which one to show.”

The trip is one of many things the family have planned to enjoy the time they have left with the inspirational youngster.

Bradley is set to start the next round of his treatment on January 16.

Bradley’s family was told before Christmas that his neuroblastoma cancer was terminal.

The five-year-old, from Blackhall, looks set to undergo antibody and chemotherapy treatment to prolong his life later this month.

Last week the family have emotionally told of their “real-life nightmare” – four years to the day he was first diagnosed with cancer.

Bradley was initially diagnosed with the illness four years ago, and fought off the cancer before it returned last year.

The story of Bradley’s battle with neuroblastoma has touched the hearts of people around the world and following the news his cancer was terminal, the Sunderland fan was invited to the Stadium of Light to be mascot for the Black Cats’ game against Chelsea.

He scored a penalty past Chelsea goalkeeper Asmir Begovic in the warm-up, in a moment which was broadcast around the world.

It even won the BBC Match of the Day Goal of the Month contest for December.

About 250,000 Christmas cards were delivered to Bradley to wi sh him well in the run up to the festive season.