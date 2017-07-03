Boy, eight, remains in critical condition after car collides with tree

An eight-year-old boy remains in a critical condition after the car he was travelling in collided with a tree in Sunderland.

The incident took place on the A194(M), between Washington Highway and the A1, on Saturday evening.

After first-aid treatment at the scene, the boy and the driver of the car were taken by hospital.

The youngster’s injuries were described as serious and potentially life-threatening, and police have confirmed that he remains in a critical condition.

The collision happened at 5.25pm on Saturday.

For reasons not yet established, the red Suzuki Ignis which the boy was a passenger in left the road and collided with a tree.

The vehicle had travelled from the South Shields area before the collision.

Passers-by carried out first-aid treatment in the aftermath of the incident.

One of the first on the scene was Ryan Tinkler, 29, from Sedgefield, County Durham, who was heading home from work when he came across the accident.

He said: “I was driving southbound on the A194(M) when I saw the red car smoking, up against a tree.

“A bus behind me also pulled over and a load of people got off to help.

“I ran over and helped the people off the bus get the boy and man out of the car.

“We rested the man up against the boot of the car and the boy was laid down on the grass verge. People were asking if anyone knew CPR.

“I work offshore, so I get basic first aid and CPR training.

“Myself and the gentleman off the bus worked on him for five minutes or so, until a policeman and a nurse turned up.

“They had more first aid experience than myself and took over, and did a great job. Then the paramedics arrived.”

Police have appealed for any witnesses to the accident to contact them on 101, quoting reference 864 010717.