Boy dies after sea tragedy in Sunderland

A 17-year-old boy has died following a sea tragedy in Roker.

The teenager had been rescued by the RNLI yesterday after a sea rescue operation.

Northumbria Police confirmed that he had been taken to Newcastle's Royal Victoria Infimary (RVI), with serious injuries, and he has since died.

Three other teenagers who were involved in the incident remain in a stable condition.

Two 17-year-old boys were seen in the water at the mouth of the Wear near the Old Pier at Sunderland Yacht Club at 3.22pm yesterday.

It is thought they had been in a dinghy and then entered the water to swim, subsequently getting into difficulty.

One of the males was rescued, along with two 17-year-old girls who were also in the dinghy.

A search operation was launched to rescue the missing 17-year-old, and our team reported seeing a boy being pulled from the water by rescue crews.

A Northumbria Police spokesman said: "The 17-year-old boy who was rescued by the RNLI and taken to the RVI hospital with serious injuries has since died.

"The other three teenagers remain in a stable condition.

"Our thoughts are with the boy's family at this time."