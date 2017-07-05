Boy, 8, 'still critical' following horror road smash

An eight-year-old boy remains in a critical condition after the car he was travelling in left the road and hit a tree.

The collision happened on the A194(M) in Sunderland, between Washington Highway and the A1 on Saturday evening.

The red Suzuki Ignis, which the boy was a passenger in, left the road and collided with a tree around 5.25pm.

Both the boy and the driver of the car were taken to hospital after the smash and police say the boy remains in a critical condition.

They have described the boy’s injuries as serious and potentially life-threatening.

The vehicle had travelled from the South Shields area before the collision.

Officers say they are yet to establish what led to the collision.

Witnesses and passers-by jumped to help the two casualties and carried out first aid while the emergency services arrived.

Speaking to the Echo on Sunday Ryan Tinkler, 29, from Sedgefield, County Durham, said he was one of the first people to arrive on the scene of the collision.

He said he was heading home from work when he came across the vehicle with the injured passengers still inside.

He said: “I was driving southbound on the A194(M) when I saw the red car smoking, up against a tree.

“A bus behind me also pulled over and a load of people got off to help.

“I ran over and helped the people off the bus get the boy and man out of the car

“We rested the man up against the boot of the car and the boy was laid down on the grass verge.

“People were asking if anyone knew CPR.

“I work offshore, so I get basic first aid and CPR training. Myself and the gentleman off the bus worked on him for five minutes or so, until a policeman and a nurse turned up.

“They had more first aid experience than myself and took over, and did a great job. Then the paramedics arrived.”

Police have appealed for any witnesses to the collision to contact them on 101, quoting reference 864 010717.