Boxer Jordan King to donate fight cash to Bradley Lowery appeal

A Wearside boxer has pledged to donate the proceeds of his latest bout to cancer battler Bradley Lowery’s appeal.

Hetton fighter Jordan King will pass on cash from his match this weekend, which will either be against Latvia’s Raimonds Sniedze, to the five-year-old, who has terminal neuroblastoma.

Boxer Jordan King (left) is donating his purse from Saturday's fight to Bradley Lowery's appeal. Jordan's sponsor, Bristol Street Motors general manager Shaun McGill is on the right

Bradley, from Blackhall, was originally diagnosed with the illness in 2013 and although he looked to have beaten the condition, it returned in 2014.

His family began a campaign to raise hundreds of thousands of pounds so that he could have pioneering treatment in America.

But parents Gemma and Carl were given the devastating news at the end of last year that Bradley will not be able to successfully fight the cancer.

Doctors told the couple earlier this month that the latest treatment their son is undergoing is not working.

Speaking about the fund-raising Jordan, 24, said: “I’m the closest boxer in terms of location to Bradley, and when the fight promoter asked if I wanted to donate the proceeds I was more than willing.

“He’s touched all our hearts in this region and I’m happy to be doing my bit.”

Speaking about his upcoming bout, King was in confident mood.

“I’m fairly sure I’m going to win, no matter who the opponent is,” he said.

Sean McGill, general manager of Bristol Street Motors in Pity Me, which sponsors Jordan, said: “I’ve been sponsoring Jordan since he was a 17-year-old training at Hetton Boxing Club, and we are happy to be a part of this pledge to Bradley.

“I’ve helped Jordan from amateur level, and thought it was a great idea to help in something like this.

“Bristol Street Motors will also be making a donation towards Bradley.”

The bout takes place at Hardwick Hill in Sedgefield, County Durham, on Saturday, with tickets priced at £35 per person.